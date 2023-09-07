Mr. Donald Trump has a long record of earning. As a young realtor, he earned legal action against his unfairness in housing rentals. In mid-life he earned a reputation for failing to pay construction companies at his gambling establishments in New Jersey, along with failing to pay his lawyers. He has earned the ill will of students who paid for his fake online university. He has earned the distrust of several wives and his claim of grabbing women by their private parts has earned him the distrust of women from coast to coast.
Mr. Trump has earned a reputation for cozying up to murderous dictators in Russia and North Korea. He has earned legal action against his cheating on the values of his real-estate holdings in order to evade taxes. He has earned a reputation for lying about having returned classified documents to the appropriate government agency. Most notably, he has earned legal action for alleged criminal efforts to change voting numbers in order to claim that he won the election of 2020, in spite of being informed by his colleagues and numerous court actions that there was no significant fraud in that election. By those efforts he has earned the title of Liar in Chief.
Describing legitimate prosecution of Mr. Trump as “persecution,” as found in a recent letter to the DN-R, falls flat on the facts. Comparing the prosecution of Trump to the persecution of Jesus is downright offensive.
Ray Elvin Horst
Harrisonburg
