Did the sports editor of the DN-R hibernate or go into a coma after Saturday’s round at Eastlake of the tour championship? I did not expect to see any golf article on Monday since the tournament ended too late. However, on Tuesday, I was surprised to find the golf article be about Saturday’s round and not the finish on Sunday.
Colin Morikawa’s round of 61 on Saturday is noteworthy and a great achievement. Unfortunately for him, it was overshadowed by the Sunday rounds of Victor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. They shot the two best founds on Sunday of 63 and 62.
A great round of golf is not the same as a great tournament. Over the four days Hovland beat Morikawa by 16 strokes.
It is too bad that the Tuesday golf article was not about the Sunday finish instead of Saturday. I hope the sports editor recovers from whatever it is that he had and that he soon gets back on the current day.
Art Borden
Harrisonburg
