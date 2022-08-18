Just as Joe Manchin opposed a strong climate change policy for fear of inflation and damaging the economy, Republicans and others have made one excuse after the other on how we cannot afford to address climate change “given the current economy.” The fact is that disruptions to the economy are continuous and inevitable. A controlled transition off of oil and gas and development of alternative energy and energy efficient technologies will be far less disruptive to the economy than what we regularly experience. Examples are:
- 2022: Putin’s invasion of Ukraine
- 2020: The COVID-19 Recession
- 2007: The Great Recession
- 2001 9/11 attack
- 2001: The dot-com crash and 9/11
- 1990: S&L Crisis and Gulf War Recession
- 1981: Double Dip Recession
- 1980: Second Energy Crisis and Inflation Recession
- 1973-1975: The Oil Embargo
- 1969: Putting the Brakes on 1960s Inflation
Bishop Dansby
Keezletown
