The editor is obfuscating issues ("Europeans Should Resist Bullying Tactics," Jan. 17). It's convenient to criticize a very different culture in a self-righteous manner to cloud current events. It would be more productive to clean up our own problem.
Donald Trump has lived his life in the role of bully. There are many documented accounts of him using mafia-style bullying in his businesses to get his way in immature, ill-informed ways. He still failed as a businessman. His net worth is disputable, but, according to experts, it's likely negative.
More importantly, he is on trial for bullying an ally of the United States by withholding taxpayer money. It is officially a crime certified by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office. He also threatened tariffs on our now former allies in Europe if they didn't agree with his maligned behavior.
Yes, it's all about money. Our money.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
Gee, I wish I had been bad at business...that way I could fly around in my own jet or helicopter, own properties all over the world, and be a multi billionaire. Someone needs mental attention right Allen?
Experts say he suffers from hypocrisy.
Notice: letter-writer has classic TDS and SSW (shameless Schiff worship).
Typical Allen, whines about “experts” conveniently forgets to name them.
The Ukraine aid was appropriated by Congress and therefore, that aid was out of Trump’s control. The last payment was due at the end of the government’s fiscal year, 9/30. After that date, only a vote from Congress could stop the aid from going. Regardless, the last payment was released on 9/11, nineteen days EARLY and, according to all TDS suffering witnesses in the House, it was delivered without preconditions and in accordance with government regulations. Only in the minds of a hyper liberal GAO (and TDS sufferers across the land) is delivering aid **nineteen days early** considered “withheld”. The OMB already smacked down the GAO’s claims. To put how laughable the GAO’s claims are, they also claimed Obama broke seven laws and they were roundly mocked for suggesting that. I sure don’t remember Allen losing his manure over it. I’d bet he had the complete opposite reaction he has right now, being the typical liberal that he is.
But for Democrats to suggest Trump basically said to Zelensky: “Do this, that and the other thing or you won’t get our aid until the due date” is simply laughable. Trump had NO ability to hold that payment past 9/30.
Since it’s all about our money, one can only wonder what Allen thinks of the $65 million dollars that Pearson Publishing gave Obama in a “book deal” while keeping in mind Obama approved $360 million dollars of our taxpayer money being sent to Pearson Publishing to make Common Core textbooks. Nothing to see there, right, Allen? If Trump got that deal, you can bet Allen would be calling for an investigation and prison time.
