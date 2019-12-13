I thought I saw it all but I was wrong. The cartoon in Monday’s paper, (Dec. 9) is highly offensive. It implies that we mistreat children. We do not. The ones mistreating these children are their own parents and their own governments.
Philip A. Corbo
Lacey Spring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.