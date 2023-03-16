The editorial cartoon (Monday, March 13) implying that distributed wind and solar energy were driving prices to consumers up contains no humor and is dangerously false and egregiously misleading.
Since 2010, globally, a cumulative total of 644 GW of renewable power generation capacity has been added with estimated costs that have been lower than the cheapest fossil fuel-fired option in each respective year. New solar and wind projects are increasingly undercutting even the cheapest and least sustainable of existing coal-fired power plants.
The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) analysis suggests 800 GW of existing coal-fired capacity has operating costs higher than new utility-scale solar PV and onshore wind, including USD 0.005/kWh for integration costs. Replacing these coal-fired plants would cut annual system costs by USD 32 billion per year.
You should be ashamed.
Jim Kellett, PhD
Former Deputy Director of Consumer Affairs, Department of Energy
Harrisonburg
