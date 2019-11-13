In response to the DN-R editorial, "Trump Makes Good on Pledge," Nov. 7, (to pull out of the Paris agreement).
The editorial correctly points out that China is currently the leading emitter of carbon in the world. But it fails to mention that on a per person basis our emissions are over twice those of China's, and the cumulative U.S. emissions (since 1850) far exceed those of China.
Also, the editorial's assertion that "... holding us to the Paris accords would wreck our economy ... " is questionable. The Brookings Institution, earlier this year, published an analysis concluding that while there are gross costs to participation, doing so generates net benefits for the individual country participants -- including the United States.
Craig Chandler
Rockingham
So Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from a treaty designed to make the world a better place for a longer time. Big deal. He merely acted on his long-held prejudices, ignored other opinions, and signed a piece of paper. If he truly wanted to accomplish something, he could have worked to improve the treaty. Work?? Oh, never mind.
