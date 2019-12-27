The editorial of Friday, Dec. 13, titled "Switching Gears On Statues" was obviously written by someone who has no idea why the War Between the States was fought or its root causes. I have no problem putting a statue up for Rosa Parks but to make a claim that the war was mainly about slavery and the soldiers who fought and died under the Confederate battle flag were fighting to keep their slaves is the height of someone who knows nothing about the war and is unwilling to study its causes.
My six ancestors were not slave owners yet they fought and died for a cause that was dear to them: freedom from tyranny in the North. If you want to discuss this any more you have my number.
Steven Layman
Bridgewater
