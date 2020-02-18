The destruction, damage or outright removal of Confederate monuments across our country has become a common event since the turn of the century. Those people involved in these gutless acts share three similar themes among themselves.
First, they lack knowledge of the war and its causes. Two, they have a total lack of understanding of Confederate leaders and the soldiers they led. Finally, why did the states secede and fight so hard under the proud banners they carried on many battlefields. It had little to do with slavery. My ancestors never owned slaves yet they enlisted, fought and some died for a cause they believed in.
Locally flags have been stolen from Confederate soldiers graves and the Turner Ashby Monument has been vandalized twice. If you ignorant few have time enough for such childish acts, you have time to read and get educated about the War Between The States.
Steven Layman
Bridgewater
