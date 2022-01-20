Hello, I’m a businessman; my company makes widgets and wadgets. The widgets are selling very well, the wadgets aren’t. Next year we will only make widgets.
Let’s elect a businessman to government!
An aide tells Gov. Youngkin, “The city of Suffolk is doing really well but Roanoke is in terrible shape. What should we do? There’s probably an executive order lying around here somewhere.” What could go wrong?
Ralph Bolgiano
Fulks Run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.