The question of whether the 2020 presidential election was free and fair has divided Americans. Hundreds of protesters and demonstrators from Jan. 6 have been incarcerated and labeled as "insurrectionists" due to their beliefs and protests on this issue.
One thing most journalists have agreed on is that no one has proven election fraud occurred sufficient to change the outcome. Trump's strong sweep of the bellwether states and counties was just a fluke, we are told, and Biden won fair and square.
What if we broaden our view of the term "election fraud?" What if we think not merely about nefarious crooks sitting down and scribbling out hundreds of fake ballots, but also officials certifying local results that were legally uncertifiable? When piles of ballots for Biden came in without chain of custody, when schedules and verifications were waived without constitutional legislative approval -- these were illegal cheating to the benefit of a political party.
The Republicans on the election board in Detroit's Wayne County held out for a while but eventually gave in and signed a fraudulent certification, after browbeating and borderline threatening of their children. Many ballots from senile nursing home residents in Wisconsin were clearly fraudulent. Hundreds of millions of dollars injected by billionaires to maximize Democrat wins was illegal in many places and tainted the results.
Cheating and lawbreaking in an election by one party does not become OK just by being certified. Such certification is itself election fraud, and Americans are right to be angry.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
