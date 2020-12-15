Ronald Reagan said, “We are a nation that has a government, and not the other way around — and this makes us special among the nations of the earth.”
Furthermore, “Our government has no power except that granted by the people,” which is why the majority will must be found and respected. Which brings up another point of importance. We must be a people of integrity.
My great concern is those that say we should overlook an audit. Our founders understood the depravity of man and so they put in place the checks and balance that tied the states together, but each was to answer to their individual citizens. This should be equally important regardless of the party. Most important is the Christian worldview that seeks to glorify God.
To look away from this is to deny our moral duty. Election integrity matters!
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
