This election was not about Democrat versus Republican. It was a referendum on whether we should work toward the economics of Venezuela, the health policies of Australia, and the educational curricula of San Francisco. Now that Virginians have voted and sent a clear message, we may have a government that pays more attention to its obligations and limitations under the Constitution.
The rule of law by a limited government paired with a citizenry who assume personal responsibility has always been the path to both national and individual success.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
