“We have met the enemy and he is us.” That is a quote from an early 70's Pogo cartoon and it came to mind after listening to democrat congressman Jamie Raskin’s appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation”. On that show, Mr. Raskin declared that he felt the electoral college has become a danger not just to democracy, but to the American people. Most Americans don’t understand that the electoral college was created to protect the rights of the smaller states from the tyranny of the larger states. Without the electoral college to force the candidates to travel to the smaller less populous states, California and New York would determine election outcomes and Americans in the middle of the country would be disenfranchised.
All the major media outlets, Fox included, consistently refer to our country as a democracy. Most of the public would also refer to our country as a democracy. The simple fact is that the United States is a constitutional republic, not a democracy, by purposeful design. In a Democracy, the individual, and any group of individuals composing a minority, have no protection against the unlimited power of the majority. Republicanism asserts that people have unalienable rights that cannot be voted away by a majority of voters. It is rule rooted in laws and stresses liberty and those rights as central values.
John Adams stated: “Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide”
Bill Faw
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.