Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, immediately after being inaugurated last month, set up a “tip line” to collect reports from the public on books and lessons they allege are “divisive” in the state’s schools. Want to tell the governor your thoughts? Just email the “tip line” at helpeducation@governor.virginia.gov.
I’d like to share this letter, below, that I sent the governor on Feb. 15:
Dear Gov. Youngkin:
You call for removing allegedly “divisive practices” from schools. What action have you taken against a lengthy, widely-known book that children are exposed to, both in private, and sometimes public, schools? Here is an incident it portrays that can be highly divisive and disturbing:
• A clergyman captures his young mistress, who has run away. They head home, but a mob pounds on the door of a house where they are staying, demanding the clergyman be sent out so they can rape him. Instead, he sends them his captured mistress, who is gang-raped. When he finds her dead the next morning, he dismembers her and sends her body parts to each region in the nation, demanding war to avenge the mob’s insult of him. Hundreds of thousands die in a war against the community where the rape occurred. Women and children from that community are massacred, but eventually the nation makes peace and allows the now-womanless, offending community to procreate by permitting its men to abduct dancing girls.
Source: The Bible, Book of Judges, Chapters 19-21
I do not cite this material to disrespect religion. We can find much in the Bible that is good. That is also true for most of the literature which these book-banning campaigns aim to destroy!
Chris Edwards
Harrisonburg
