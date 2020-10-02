Today, I’m embarrassed to be an American as I contemplate our upcoming election with the two buffoons as our choice. Where are the statesmen who will lead us out of this insane vortex of vitriol and hyperbole that has no substance?
Think before you vote and remove the ineffective self-serving lifers we have in office as Senate and House representatives and write in a worthy candidate for president. Only we the people can stop the nonsense.
Robert Evans
Broadway
