The forum entitled "Emergence and Transgender" (5/9/23) is very well done. The bottom line, “Faced with issues that are of major concern to all of us, like wealth inequality and climate change, time spent harassing [and hating I might add] transgender people is time wasted," is especially appropriate and poignant. A lot of negative energy is spent these days in the interest of making people who are “different” than our own type — gender, color, nationality, etc. — less than human.
I am especially concerned that a lot of it comes from religion, particularly supposedly those who profess to be Christian. The religion of Jesus is love and it isn’t selective. That said, I have reason to believe based on scientific data that such discussions rarely change many opinions. However, I would refer those interested in the actual biology and psychology to investigate material from solid institutions such as the American Medical Association and American Psychological Association for their official positions and the science behind them.
As the writer asserted, the truth is complicated and not black and white as is so often the case. No person is 100% male or female, as researchers have found by studying species that are capable of changing genders to ensure survival of their kind. As soon as we learn to get past religious and other social prejudices, it will be more likely that we will survive — in harmony — as well.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
