I was disheartened to hear the news of State Sen. Emmett Hanger's (R-Mount Solon) retirement, announced April 6. Throughout his 24 years of service, Senator Hanger has been a tireless advocate for the people of Virginia, and his contributions to our community will be deeply missed.
As a resident of the Shenandoah Valley, I have been fortunate to witness firsthand Sen. Hanger's commitment to public service and his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of his constituents. Whether it was fighting for increased funding for education, promoting environmental conservation, or advocating for healthcare reform, Sen. Hanger always put the needs of his constituents first.
Moreover, Sen. Hanger's ability to work across the aisle and build consensus on complex issues has been a true asset to the Commonwealth. His leadership and bipartisan approach have set an example for others to follow and have helped to foster a more collaborative and effective political culture in Virginia.
While I am saddened by Sen. Hanger's retirement, I am grateful for his years of service and the positive impact he has had on our community. As we move forward, I hope that we can continue to build upon Sen. Hanger's legacy and work together to create a brighter future for all Virginians.
Sally Newkirk
Mount Crawford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.