As a constituent of State Senator Emmett Hanger since the mid-90s, I've had the opportunity to meet with him, speak by phone, and email him — all to share my views on one issue or another. I've come to understand just how valuable his service has been for those living in his district and for all Virginians.
He and I have disagreed on issues and more than once he has not voted the way I asked him to. What he has done, consistently, is share his views candidly. Even when he voted contrary to my wishes, he has explained why, sometimes conceding that my arguments were valid even though not persuasive to him.
I have counted on his attention to detail and his diligence in pursuing important policy issues in diverse areas — mental health, medical care, and Chesapeake Bay Clean-up are a few examples. He has never given me reason to question his sincerity or his integrity. I have always admired his willingness to collaborate with fellow legislators and his many successes in this regard. How many citizens wish they could say the same about their elected representatives?
I owe Senator Hanger a debt of gratitude and am happy to say "Thank you so much for your service. I will miss you."
Joy Loving
Grottoes
