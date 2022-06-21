In 1837, Hans Christian Anderson published "The Emperor’s New Clothes." The tale tells the story of two swindlers pulling a fraud on an exhibitionist emperor, who is obsessed with clothing and fashion by telling him and his court, that they will tailor an outfit that can only be seen by the wise. This results in nobody admitting that the emperor is in fact naked, up until the very end of the tale, when he is displaying it publicly in the streets. The story ends with a young boy suddenly shouting, “The emperor has no clothes!” and the whole audience bursting out in laughter.
So it is with the current public testimony before the Jan. 6 Special Committee, where the “swindlers” are those who sold “the big lie” to the “emperor,” who was our previous self-obsessed president. And those in “his court” were too afraid to tell the emperor what a “young boy” innocently, publicly and truthfully shouted out, “The emperor has no clothes!”
Instead, we still have folks believing with our previous president that he is fully clothed in “the big lie;” that the election was stolen, that there were fraudulent ballots, that the vice president is a traitor, and that the insurrection at the Capitol was just a patriotic parade. It is yet to be determined in the political and judicial arena whether the emperor is cloaked in “the big lie,” or is he in fact publicly naked before the truth that “The emperor has no clothes!"
Rev. Andy Sale
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.