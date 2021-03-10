Current critical issues are being decided this week in our federal government.
H.R. 1 will change election control, which currently is given to the individual states under the Constitution. H.R. 1 will remove voter ID requirements, mandate same-day voter registration, auto register voters who partake in government programs (including non-citizens), restore voting rights for felons and give one-party majority control of the FEC (which currently has equal representation).
H.R. 5 will add sexual orientation and gender identity as protected classes and will force public and private schools, churches, hospitals, businesses and other institutions to recognize an individual’s “chosen gender.” Biological men will be permitted to use women’s private facilities and will be allowed to compete in women’s sports.
Contact your senators immediately to tell them to vote no! Senator Warner (202) 224-2023 / Senator Kaine (202) 224-4024
Christine Wingard
Harrisonburg
