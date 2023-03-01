Our Representative Ben Cline could, along with his House Budget Committee colleagues, shut off the funding spigot to the Biden administration's war against Russia.
Then, our Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner would be forced to support negotiations to end the terrible war in Ukraine.
The Ukraine war, and indeed any U.S. war, need not continue one more day.
I am with The Experiential Peace Organizing Committee and Peace Praxis, Shenandoah.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham County
