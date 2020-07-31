This rioting going on in Portland, Ore., by the radical groups has gotten way out of hand. The riff-raff who are doing this are not demonstrating about social injustice or whatever they claim to be there for; they are there to be just troublemakers.
This has been going on for two months, entirely too long. The mayor is standing by doing nothing. He won’t let the police do their job. Now, the riff-raff have gone to shining lasers into the eyes of the policemen, blinding them. It is criminal what the mayor is doing. He should be impeached and replaced.
The governor has done nothing to help the situation. He won’t send the National Guard in to help the police. He should be impeached and replaced. The National Guard should be sent in there with weapons at the ready, with fixed bayonets.
Ed Latham
Bridgewater
