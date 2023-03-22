Some months ago I read that the Harrisonburg Police force had added six new patrol personnel. Good news on a variety of levels. One being perhaps the force would have enough personnel to enforce speed limits in the city. But I see that is not the case. Driving on the city streets these days, it is not unusual to see cars traveling at near double the posted limit! And I am not talking of a few cars traveling at these speeds. Many cars ignore the limit! I have seen radar set up in certain areas in the past, so I know that the proper equipment is available to enforce these laws. I just wish the powers that be would do so, be they the Chief of Police or the City Council. If we are going to post these limits shouldn't we enforce them?
And don't get me started on people running red lights!
Ted Tallent
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.