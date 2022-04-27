Why is there so little enforcement against reckless speeding on Reservoir Street, Neff Avenue and Port Republic Road? It's jarring to see the number of drivers who react to any hazard or confusion by speeding up! As I dodge them on my bicycle, it is eye-opening to see how many speeders are James Madison University students — the younger generation who are going to "save the Earth." Probably some will soon have titles like "Director of Pedestrian/Bicycle Friendly Streets."
John Rudmin
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.