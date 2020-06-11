Enough is enough! First they attack our religion: No prayers in schools, Weekday Religious Education dropped from public schools, Ten Commandments forbidden in schools and in public places. Public education was founded to teach people to read their Bible!
Now, they are attacking our heritage and in the process, showing disrespect of our forefathers' efforts to remind us of our history. When people do not know their history, they do not know who they are. All of our statues should remain, if for no other reason, in respect for our ancestors' efforts to remind us of the sacrifices they made for us to remain a free, self-governing nation.
It's time for our legislators to protect our religious freedom, as provided in our Constitution, and our history. Let's start by keeping all of our statues, restoring prayer in our schools, and posting the Ten Commandments in all of our public places.
Dr. L.W. Roller
Mount Sidney
