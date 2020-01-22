Rita Dunaway, in her Jan. 18 column claiming “The ERA Is Dead,” surprisingly voiced no quarrel with the proposed Equal Rights Amendment itself, which Virginia this month became the 38th state to approve.
Could Dunaway fear her case against the amendment itself is weak? At any rate, she instead contests the ERA’s legality, notwithstanding Virginia’s support producing the required two-thirds majority of states. The claims will inevitably be argued in court.
For the rationale challenging a ratification deadline set in the 1970s, and five legislatures voting, before 1982, to rescind ERA support, Google “The Equal Rights Amendment: Why the ERA Remains Legally Viable and Properly Before the States,” by Allison Held et al., William and Mary Journal of Women and the Law, Spring 1997. For recent polls showing more than 90% of Americans want our Constitution to guarantee equal rights regardless of gender, see https://www.equalrightsamendment.org.
Times have changed, folks.
Chris Edwards
Harrisonburg
