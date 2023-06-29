My wife and I have lived on Erickson Avenue since August, 1997. We love the Belmont neighbors and the beauty of the trees and our Valley.
For years we have endured speeding cars, trucks, and motorcycles to name a few.
Another issue is "jake braking" trucks. Apparently driving through a neighborhood at 2, 3, and 4 a.m., or for that matter any time of the day, is not something that registers as a problem — except for those of us whose windows rattle and shake every time they jake brake.
It astounds me that they clearly don't consider the effect this extremely loud vibrating sound has on our lives.
I offer three solutions:
1. More law enforcement to control speeding. children play, ride bikes and live within feet of these vehicles.
2. Cameras to record and tickets to be sent out with fines to these offenders.
3. Signs that say "No Jake Braking" please.
Again Belmont is a neighborhood. Our homes are here, our children play here.
Please respect us.
Dan Garber
Harrisonburg
