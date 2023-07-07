In recent weeks, several letters to the DN-R espoused stunning errors of fact and judgement. They dispute well-established knowledge about biology, philosophy and religion. They often promote — incorrectly — religious writings as "proof" that current knowledge is in error.
Such letters can inspire one to carefully and respectfully explain each fault but upon reflection, but the guidance of an unnamed mentor prevails: “Never try to teach a pig to sing. It is a waste of your time, and it only annoys the pig."
“If you don’t think too good, try not to think too much” — Ted Williams
Jim Kellett, Resident Curmudgeon
Rockingham
