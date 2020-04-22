Recently we hear so many saying "thank you" to our essential employees. I'm wondering; did you say thank you before the virus? Did you know these employees were always "essential?" Did you know food actually doesn't come from a store? Did you wave at truckers, poultry and construction workers or a farmer? Did you thank the person who collects the garbage? How many times did you curse a trucker on 81? More than likely, one passes these workers as if they don't exist. Blue collar, hardworking people made this country. They will bring this country back.
My opinion, within two months after this pandemic, hardworking Americans will become invisible again. Shame on the people who don't know who actually makes this country great.
Delmer Morris
Broadway
