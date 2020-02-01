Dear Editor,
You made some good points in your editorial "What To Do With Waste," published Jan. 24. However, there are things each of us can do to reduce plastic waste. The four major plastic pollutants found in beaches, rivers and streams are cigarette butts, plastic straws, plastic water bottles, and single-use plastic bags.
We can make a difference just by saying no to straws, using reusable water bottles when on the go and using reusable bags for shopping. Let's all start somewhere. As quoted by Anne Marie Bonneau, "We don't need a handful of people doing zero waste perfectly. We need millions of people doing it imperfectly."
Elly Swecker, founder and chair
Earth Day Every Day of Harrisonburg
