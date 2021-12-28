Middle River Regional Jail Authority Board's most recent plan announced at their Dec. 7 meeting adds around 24,000 square feet of additional space. It does not include more beds, but more kitchen, warehouse and laundry space. Former information was that the additional space was for mental health. The new figure: $16.3 million!
The first reaction to overcrowding in jails is to build more and bigger jails. But this is expensive and unproductive given the recidivism. Current professional thought is to reduce incarceration for drug use and non-violent crimes and treat mental health and drug addiction as medical problems. This is much cheaper, and more effective, than incarceration. Now many addicts are given sentences usually of less than one year, are released, reoffend, are incarcerated again in a revolving cycle with no improvement.
Staunton has the highest incarceration rate of the localities that use Middle River, 6.74 people are incarcerated for every 1,000 people. According to the 2018 U.S. Department of Justice, the average rate in the U.S. is 2.26, and the U.S.has one of the highest incarceration rates in the civilized world. Obviously locking people up is not working.
If new laws make some substances legal, we should expect the Virginia legislature to change laws making possession legal, and expect a reduction in people sentenced to jail. This should reduce the need to expand Middle River.
One MRRJ Board member from Staunton voted against the updated plan at their December 7meeting, and others from Staunton and Harrisburg abstained. If you oppose this $16.3 million expansion, please tell your elected officials.
Constance W. Birch
Staunton
