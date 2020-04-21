On March 17, 2020, Trump said he had always known COVID-19 was a pandemic. Yet, this Very Stable Genius, who some say is guided by God, did nothing to increase production of tests, PPE, ventilators, or ICU beds.
Ms. Hughes, please explain this lack of action if "Trump is the right man to have in a crisis." Otherwise it is obvious he is anything but.
Hunter Lucke
Shenandoah
