If approved by the Page County Board of Supervisors, a long-awaited 3-acre dog park will be coming to Page County in 2022. I have joined with Terry Pettit, the town manager in Stanley, to design and build the dog park, which will be called Bailey's Legacy Dog Park, and we plan to build it right next to the pool at the Hawksbill Recreation Park.
I hoped to pay for it myself with the proceeds from a lawsuit in 2012 after I was struck by a Ford F-250 that nearly killed me; ironically, I was crossing a street under a green light in the pedestrian lane while walking my dog, Bailey. I will be donating the dog park in honor of Bailey to the Town of Stanley on completion of the project, paid for with the settlement monies.
As I have costed out this project, I've learned that dog parks are not cheap, especially in this economy. Just in case my funds run low, I am welcoming donations from dog owners or other citizens. We'll be selling memorial stones and applying for grants. I've also started a GoFundMe.com fundraising effort (called Bailey's Legacy Dog Park) to facilitate donations from citizens. Please contact me if you have questions (donvf8135@gmail.com). Did I mention that the dog park will have a sprayer for your dog to get wet?
Don Feliciano
Luray
