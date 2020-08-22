Re: article Aug. 12, 2020 edition DN-R State Sen. Amanda Chase's visit to Harrisonburg restaurant. Ms. Chase was denied seating in restaurant because she refused to comply with restaurant's mask wearing requirement due to an unnamed medical condition supported by letter from her doctor.
I am truly sorry for anyone with such a severe medical condition which prevents them from wearing a mask for the 10 to 30 minutes it takes to be seated and served your order.
May I suggest to Ms. Chase and others with medical conditions which prevent them from wearing a face mask, PLEASE consider a "Face Shield." I believe a face shield would afford the people you come in contact with the same protection as a face mask.
Harvey E. Runion
Broadway
(1) comment
Might I suggest, Mr. Runion, that if we were to still function as a nation in which individual rights and the liberty to exercise them were still in place Ms. Chase could choose not to wear a mask and the owner of the restaurant could exercise the right to refuse her service based on both property and freedom of association rights?
By the same token, another restaurant would be free to invite any and all customers to enter with or without a facial diaper. Liberty has a way of sorting things out.
