According to executives at Facebook, the FBI pressured media megacorporations to spread a lie about Hunter Biden's laptop before the 2020 election by dismissing it as Russian propaganda. As a result, Facebook joined Twitter in censoring from the public square that explosive story about outrageous Biden family corruption.
Democrats seem fond of characterizing much of what they do as "saving our democracy." I'm curious. Does it promote democracy for the FBI to deceive voters about a political candidate enriching his family through laundered foreign influence payments? In a word, lying to the electorate? Most voters say they would have pulled the lever for Trump instead, had they known.
Democrats love to say that the higher the voter turnout, the better their party performs, a generalization that is largely true. However, they never give the whole picture, that their political success thrives on manipulating masses of voters who are ignorant or hoodwinked with outright lies.
Ignoring Democrat election lawbreaking from 2020 and even just considering votes, Joe Biden's win of the presidential election was no more legitimate and honorable than Lance Armstrong's record at the Tour de France. The FBI committed serious harm against our democratic election process through their successful rigging of the 2020 election. This may have been a win for cynical, amoral Democrats of the "Orange Man Bad" camp, but in the long term, this foundation foolishly built on sand will only continue to sink our country's fortunes and its moral character.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.