Here is a fact check for D N-R reader Allan Clague Jr. (His letter appeared in the Nov. 3 newspaper.)
Inflation is caused when the Federal Reserve prints too much counterfeit paper money out of thin air. Period.
A review of classical economics might prove eye-opening.
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
