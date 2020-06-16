Editor, I know this is an opinion page, but perhaps you would like some facts.
Robert E. Lee freed his wife’s slaves before the War Between the States.
Robert E. Lee was such a revered man and soldier, that Mr. Lincoln offered him command of the Union armies.
At Appomattox, General Grant’s family owned slaves, not Robert E. Lee.
In 1861 — although an abomination — slavery was legal in America.
Mr. Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Confederate states — a separate country — but not in Union-controlled areas and the North.
The 13th Amendment freed the slaves, not Lincoln.
The KKK and Jim Crow laws were all enacted by Democrats.
It has been said not a single Republican owned slaves, but I have no written proof of this.
So — who do you think owned slaves?
Philip F. Way
Dayton
