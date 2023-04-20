I’m glad for the many people benefiting from the Remote Area Medical program that provides free medical, dental and vision services to those in need (DN-R, 4/14/2023.) Unfortunately, however, this program is necessary because of the failure of America’s health care system — and it need not be that way.
Life expectancy, maternal mortality, child (under age five) mortality, and infant mortality are considered by health system experts to be the best indicators of a country’s health system at different stages of life. Life expectancy is considered to be the single best indicator since it takes into account all the variables that go into having a long life.
In each of these outcome indicators, the U.S. has significantly worse results than other rich countries such as the U.K., Canada, Germany, France, Denmark, Sweden, Japan, etc., — often three or four times worse. And, the U.S. spends nearly twice as much on health care, as a percent of GDP, as some of these countries.
What each of these countries have is some form of Medicare for All — a publicly-financed, universal care health system where services are often free at the point of delivery. The fragmented, market-based and profit-oriented health system that we have in the U.S. does not serve us well; neither as taxpayers nor as people needing health care.
If a Medicare for All-type system provides better health outcomes at a lower cost, as the evidence shows, why not embrace such a system?
Rick Yoder
Rockingham
