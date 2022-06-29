Mr. Christopher Gould says in the June 23 edition that he is “baffled” by the opposition to solar farms in Page County. I am baffled that he doesn’t understand that Page County should not have to give up its beautiful farmland so someone else in a distant location can have electric power.
If Fairfax, Loudoun or a city wants a solar farm for their power, I say let them build it on their land, not ours. It has nothing to do with “fear of change.” Page County would add very few jobs, and would not benefit economically, so opposition is a no-brainer for me. My wife and I moved to the county 36 years ago, primarily because we liked the beautiful scenery and the friendly people, so let’s keep it beautiful.
Bill Price
Luray
