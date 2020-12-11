Heidi Heitkamp is not a solid choice for agriculture secretary. Tom Vilsack, who will be the agriculture secretary for President Biden, is not a solid choice for agriculture secretary either. They are both shills for corporate agriculture.
Neither one of them have ever worked a job that is in any way related to farming. Their careers have been as elected officials or paid spokespersons for corporate agriculture. During their entire careers as elected officials, the number of farmers decreased and farmers got poorer.
But whoever is in that position is irrelevant. The real problem is that the Department of Agriculture exists. If you removed the food stamp program from the Department of Agriculture and the rest of the programs were eliminated, farmers wouldn't be any worse off than they are today. Farmers need more power in the marketplace. Corporate agriculture needs to be dismantled.
Tad Williams
Rockingham
