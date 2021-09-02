Tad Williams’ letter in the DN-R on Aug. 31 refers to the “Farmers for Youngkin” signs that have “sprung up around the Valley faster than thistles in summertime.” Actually, Terry McAuliffe is more emblematic of the thistle, which is a transplant from Canada and a very invasive weed, aggressively competing with native plants. It releases chemicals toxic to other natural vegetation and has long been recognized as an agricultural pest.
Like the Canada thistle, McAuliffe is a transplant from New York and a product of privileged schools. He has been a creature of the Clinton machine most of his adult life and has no roots with the farmers of Virginia. Youngkin, in contrast, is a native Virginian.
Glenn himself bid on and purchased a lamb at the Rockingham County Fair, the largest agricultural fair in Virginia. He then spoke at a rally sponsored by Farmers for Youngkin. Maybe you can’t find a lofty, idealistic agricultural plan on Youngkin’s website, but he made the effort to come and support the Rockingham 4-H/FFA, our farmers for the future.
Why are the green signs popping up all over the Valley? Because Glenn has connected personally with our farmers and they know he will work for them. Where has McAuliffe been? I didn’t see him at the fair and I haven’t seen any “Farmers for McAuliffe” signs. Farmers don’t like thistles!
Kent McDonald
Rockingham
(1) comment
I am assuming that “Farmers for Youngkin” signs were made available for those farmers who support him, whether for whatever his agriculture policy may be or simply because they prefer him over the other guy for philosophical reasons, and do not necessarily reflect a collective farmer-organized sentiment -- but I really like your thistle metaphor.[beam][beam][thumbup]
