Returning home from a meeting after dark last October, a tractor approached in the opposite lane. As my car passed the tractor’s rear tire, a very dark, very large field disc emerged out of the darkness in front of me. There was no reaction time, no time to brace for impact. The heavy beast swept past within a foot of my seat as it ripped down my side of the car. There is no need to include the extent of damages. Vehicles have been repaired or replaced, injuries healed. If the approaching disc, wider than its lane, had been lit in any way, this could have been prevented.
Spring is nearly here! Farmers, as you perform your safety checks please, please light up the implements you tow. Good lighting can prevent you, the other driver and all passengers from injury or worse. I write this merely in the hope that this will never happen to anyone else.
To all farm families who toil long hours regardless of the weather, I appreciate you more with each local produce stand stop I make. To the young farmer and his family who checked on me and offered help, “Thank you very much.”
Every reader can make a difference if you keep in mind this ridiculous rhyme: LIGHT UP your gear, both front and rear.
Ann Healy
Bridgewater
(0) comments
