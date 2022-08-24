Editor,
Wonder when we can expect a surprise FBI raid on Hunter Biden’s house, endless hearings on the looting and burning of a couple of years back, and a detailed look at Jeffrey Epstein’s guest list? Oh wait, wrong party! Never mind.
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.