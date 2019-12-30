The task of an inspector general is to shine a light on federal government waste or mismanagement that might otherwise be ignored. The Justice Department IG Michael Horowitz recently exposed a series of appalling abuses by anti-Trump agents within the FBI.
Our attorney general says the picture will get even worse based on U.S. Attorney Durham's investigation. In response to all this, current FBI Director Chris Wray promises to assign "training," whatever that means.
Why didn't Wray discover and deal with this within the FBI before now? Why does he seem unconcerned about what many are calling an attempted FBI coup against a duly elected president? Even before Horowitz's report, the tip of this iceberg was already highly visible in the unseemly machinations of Strzok, Page, McCabe, and Comey.
If federal employees just show a little integrity and backbone, we won't need an inspector general.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
