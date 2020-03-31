We are fighting an enemy that we cannot see. Like the wind, we see its effects but not its substance. We catch its essence but we do not see its body. It is not the coronavirus, it is not racial injustice, it is not terrorists or even poverty, although these things are.
The real enemy is fear. We are a fearful people who are prey to the anxieties and insecurities of an uncertain world. As Americans we have come to expect prosperity. But this is a result of common grace. We are as a people perplexed and unsettled when hardships, pestilence or pandemic strike.
These things are inexplicable, incongruent happenings. Comfort can be found in understanding that we are not invulnerable, nor are we unique in our suffering, history teaches us this. Faith, discipline, duty, virtue, patience, humility, and love, especially love can defeat this most pernicious foe, fear.
Scott Hansen
Harrisonburg
