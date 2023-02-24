February is a month filled with important dates in scouting. On Feb. 8, 1910, the Boy Scouts of America was founded. Lord Robert Baden-Powell, the man who started the scouting movement, was born Feb. 22, 1857. He published "Scouting for Boys" in 1908. The movement he stated was intended to teach boys and girls the “three H’s.” He wanted them to be happy, healthy and helpful citizens, not just of Britain but of the world.
February is important for another reason: it is the anniversary of my earning the rank of Eagle Scout. You see, I grew up in the scouting program right here in Harrisonburg. I earned my Eagle Scout rank on Feb. 20, 2004.
When people think of scouting, they think of camping, outdoor activities, patriotism and community service. Those are all methods we use to teach young men and women the values of the scout oath and law: to always help other people, to always do our duty. These values are timeless and we need to be reminded of them now more than ever in our society.
I want every youth to have the opportunities I had growing up; to spend time in the outdoors, to develop leadership skills and to interact with others that they may not otherwise get to interact with. I want our community to know that scouting is still here and our mission is still important.
Matt Phillippi
Harrisonburg
