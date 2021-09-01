In November 2020, Virginian voters adopted a state constitutional amendment meant to depoliticize the process by which state House, state Senate, and congressional House district boundaries are drawn after each decennial census. By passing the measure, Virginians were expressing their desire to end partisan gerrymandering. Unfortunately, politics are creeping back into the process.
The Redistricting Commission was unable to agree on the hiring of a lawyer so they hired two lawyers, a Republican and a Democrat. They were unable to agree on a firm to redraw districts so they hired a Republican firm and a Democrat firm.
On Aug. 17, the commission voted to eliminate barriers to considering political data when redrawing district boundaries. This would allow the commission to consider the address of incumbents, and past election results, when crafting new districts. This is not what Virginians had in mind. New district boundaries were meant to be based on compact "communities of interest," not politics.
In a hot mic moment one member assured another not to be concerned about the public reaction to the vote because only a "very small segment" of the electorate cares about redistricting. <Begin Italics> Is that true? <End Italics>
If the direction the commission is taking concerns you, you can tell them so by sending an email to varedist@dls.virginia.gov or a letter to Virginia Redistricting Commission, Pocahontas Building, 8th Floor, 900 E. Main St., Richmond, VA 23219.
The commission needs to know <Begin Italics> we are <End Italics> paying attention, the new boundaries do matter, and we are tired of gerrymandering.
Janet Trettner
Keezletown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.