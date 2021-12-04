All of the female inmates from our area have been moved to the Middle River Regional Jail, where they are not only further removed from their loved ones, but are needing to pay a $3 a day "keep fee" instead of the $1 per day their loved ones were paying at the local jail. This arbitrary fee, not mandated but allowed by state law, is over and above the fines and court fees duly imposed as a part of a person's sentence.
While the "keep fee," if unpaid, is not legally collectible, it remains a part of one's record and must be paid in order for an incarcerated person to have access to commissary and phone privileges. And at $3 a day it amounts to a hefty "fine" of nearly $1100 a year.
Since Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg are now part owners of MRRJ, why should women from these jurisdictions have to pay three times as much simply because of their gender? And why should the families or partners of an incarcerated person be burdened with additional "fines" in the first place? Any such levies should either be imposed by legislation or by a court of law, or better yet, simply be abolished, which each jail has the authority to do.
Harvey Yoder
Harrisonburg
