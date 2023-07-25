We lost my 18-year-old niece, Paula, on March 4, 2021 to Fentanyl poisoning. She thought she was taking a Percocet. We need to stop the killing. In 2022, 2,000 young people in Virginia died from Fentanyl, most not knowing what they were taking. It is 100 times stronger than Morphine. Illegal Fentanyl is made on the street and pressed into fake pills looking like Percocet or other medications. Two to three tiny grains are lethal.
Dealers make thousands of dollars weekly. Parents say their child’s death came as a shock. Many victims were found at home in their beds after hanging out with new “friends.” We are blessed to have tough-on- crime legislators, Wilt, Runion, Gilbert and Obenshain, supporting bills for tougher penalties in the General Assembly.
The Dems are saying: “We will kill any bills that would call for tougher penalties or more jail time.” What about the 2,000 families destroyed in this past year? I hate the concept of jail, but how many youth must die? We need better education, an updated drug curriculum, more resource officers, and Narcan in every school. We also need conservative school board members who are tough on crime and drugs and support a zero-tolerance policy.
Many kids are getting drugs at school. Please be aware of changes in your child’s behavior. You know them better than anyone. Don’t stop until you find out what is going on! It is too late for Paula, but don’t let it be too late for your children, grandchildren, friends and neighbors.
Faythe Silveira
Harrisonburg
